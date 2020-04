Texas: Algunos negocios desafían disposición sobre cierre

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After more than 40 days of quarantine due to coronavirus, many are wondering when things might begin to open up and go back to normal. With Governor Greg Abbott planning to make an announcement Monday, Mayor Anthony Williams has a plan in place.

Mayor Anthony Williams said, "I am putting together a committee. Governor Abbott will make an announcement on Monday on what it looks like to open up Texas, again, and we will be responsive as to what that may look like. I've asked Weldon Hurt. Weldon is the Mayor pro temp, as well as Brad Holland to steer that conversation."