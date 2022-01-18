Texas A&M Forest Service sent to help with 150 acre Callahan Co. fire that’s 25% contained

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is helping contain and extinguish a grass fire in Callahan County.

According to a social media post made late Tuesday afternoon, the forest service has been asked to help with the Enlow fire in Callahan County.

As of 6:15 Tuesday evening, the fire was measured at 150 acres and was 25% contained.

Windy conditions in the Big Country are likely making it more difficult to contain/extinguish the fire, which has been burning since early Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for updates and more information as it becomes available.

