BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Imagine traveling 831 miles from El Paso to Texarkana on foot with only the help you can find along the way. President of the Texas A&M Ultra Running Team Ethan Kimes hopes to accomplish that in a self-supported Fastest Known Time (FKT) along the Trans-Texas Trail in less than 25 days.

Kimes, a junior at Texas A&M, is studying history with a minor in military strategic studies. He started his journey in El Paso on December 17, 2023, and plans to arrive in Texarkana by January 13, 2024.

In less than three weeks, he has already arrived at the halfway point near Merkel. As he makes his way through the Big Country, he is listening to a couple of podcasts that motivate him to complete his journey in support of military veterans and those who have fought for our freedoms.

“It’s hearing the stories of the veterans who have gone through tough things within their lives. And you know, you’re out here, and your feet hurt, it’s hot, but it’s really not that bad in comparison to the things that they’ve done for our country,” Kimes shared.

Kimes is undertaking a challenge to complete the fastest known time (FKT) on a trail that stretches from El Paso to Texarkana, covering the widest points of Texas. Don Muchow completed this route in 27 days, eight hours, and 26 minutes in 2019 on a supported hike, but Kimes aims to be the first person to complete this trail self-supported. This means he can only seek help along the way and does not have someone alongside him throughout the journey.

Kimes, an Aggie Cadet, mentioned that while he may be trekking this journey physically alone, he has more than 2,000 cadets rooting for him every step of the way.

“They’re all watching on Instagram and Facebook. And it’s just that brotherhood and sisterhood that we have over there. And you know, Aggies are strong. And especially the core, we like to do tough things,” Kimes said.

He shared that if he could tell the world one thing, it would be to keep moving forward.

“Just keep going. You know, I’m only doing Trans-Texas, but there’s guys who do Trans-America, and one guy just did Trans-North America. So it’s just keep going one foot at a time,” Kimes added.