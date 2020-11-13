Texas approaches 7,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations amid spike

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID-RML via AP)

State health officials say almost 7,000 COVID-19 patients are now receiving treatment in Texas hospitals, the most in almost three months.

The surge in coronavirus infections is prompting the lone Republican in charge of one of the state’s top five urban counties to appeal for the power to fine those not wearing face masks.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley told KRLD-AM in Dallas that local fines for violators could make the economic destruction of another lockdown unnecessary, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency order won’t allow it.

Tarrant was the last major Texas urban county to require face masks.