TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, set a lawsuit in motion Friday against President Joe Biden. Paxton is suing in efforts to stop the Biden Administration from its push towards a vaccine mandate.

In the lawsuit, Paxton says he wants to stop these efforts so that federal contractors’ employees will not have to choose between being vaccinated against COVID-19 or the risk of losing their jobs.

“The federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the President thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing.” Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General

Read Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit against President Biden in its entirety here.