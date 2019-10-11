Texas baby born without skin goes home after 10 months

HOUSTON (CNN) — From mesh gauze to now a onesie, Jabari Gray has skin covering 100 percent of his body, allowing mom to finally kiss her baby boy.

“Now you can kiss him, touch him, do all that stuff. He got to wear his first set of clothes now, so he’s getting there,” Priscilla Maldonado, Jabari’s mother said.

His skin was grown inside a Boston lab that specializes in burn victims. Taking on Jabari’s case was a first.

“That was the first transplant ever that’s been done in his situation and on a baby his age,” Maldonado said.

That successful transplant also meant she got to finally embrace her baby skin-to-skin for the first time, 10 months after he was born.

“It was heartwarming, because he was crying when he was laying down so as soon as I picked him up and had the skin-to-skin contact and put him on my chest he just stopped crying,” she said.

His siblings are also getting in on the love,as big brother Jaden got to hold Jabari for two hours.

The baby, given little chance at birth by doctors, now weighs nearly 18 pounds.

He’s off his pain medication and breathing on his own, and his family is preparing for his homecoming.

But his mother admits he still has a long road to recovery to correct several areas that are fused.

After two surgeries to open his eyelids, they re-closed.

Both arms, right hand, right foot and neck will all require surgery to separate them.

Mom stays positive though, celebrating each infant milestone.

“Making coo sounds that normal babies would do, he’s interacting with us, even though he can’t see us and stuff, he’s still interacting,” she says.

Jabari’s mother says his name means fighter or warrior, which is exactly what he is.

She says doctors told her only two other babies like Jabari have been born in the U.S., and neither of them survived.