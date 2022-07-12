DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, unfortunately, ladies and gentlemen, the best available job in the entire country has now officially been taken. A San Antonio man has been announced as Favor Delivery’s first-ever Chief Taco Officer.

So, what does that even mean?

Well, the Texas-based delivery service has selected Chris Flores as their CTO! Flores will be put to the difficult and grueling task of traveling across the Lone Star State in search of the best tacos Texas has to offer.

According to a press release, “Flores will receive over $10,000 for his role as Chief Taco Officer – taste testing tacos across Texas over the course of two months – as well as food, transportation, accommodations, custom Favor swag, and free delivery from Favor for a year.”

As a native of Texas and to his home in San Antonio, Flores believes that every city in Texas will have its own story to tell through its tacos and it looks like he’s going to do his part in helping share them!

“I love Texas because of the melting pot of different cultures that have migrated here and adopted the taco into their cuisine,” said Chris Flores, Favor’s Chief Taco Officer. “I’m so excited for this opportunity to travel Texas while seeing and tasting the different impact the taco has had on each region.”

First up? Dallas-Fort Worth, of course! He will also be checking out Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Houston, Lubbock, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Waco, and more across Texas. Favor isn’t stopping there though, they’re offering free delivery on tacos Tuesday, July 12! “Get $0 delivery fees on any order from the Free Taco Delivery category in the Favor app on Tuesday, July 12, 2022,” the press release says.