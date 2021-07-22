Texas begins jailing border crossers on trespassing charges

FILE – This April 6, 2010, file photo, shows the Dolph Briscoe Unit correctional facility in Dilley, Texas, after two prisoners escaped from the facility. Texas is beginning to arrest and jail migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border on state charges such as trespassing, putting at least 10 suspects so far this week into the former state prison that can hold up to 1,000 inmates, officials said Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is beginning to arrest migrants on trespassing charges along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Authorities said Thursday that at least 10 people have been jailed so far and more are expected in the coming weeks.

The arrests are part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s actions that he says are needed to slow the number of border crossings.

He has also said he would continue building former President Donald Trump’s border wall and called on other governors to deploy law enforcement to the southern border.

Val Verde County Attorney David Martinez says all of those arrested so far have been single adult men.

He says it is his understanding that state troopers would not be arresting anyone arriving as part of a family unit.