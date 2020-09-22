Texas begins relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, a customer gets a spray of hand sanitizer upon entering the Micro Center computer department store in Dallas, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Texas has begun allowing 75% capacity for retail and restaurant businesses in most of the state except a few counties on the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday began relaxing some coronavirus restrictions, including allowing restaurants to let more people inside.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the changes last week.

Bars though still remain closed indefinitely and a mask mandate is still in place.

Under the new orders, restaurants and retail shops that until now have only been allowed to operate at half capacity were allowed to open up to 75% starting Monday in most of the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 1,742 new coronavirus cases and 24 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.