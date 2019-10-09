Texas bicyclist struck, killed by police car

HOUSTON (CNN) — Houston police are investigating an incident where an officer struck and killed a bicyclist.

A witness captured this video of the incident on a dash-cam.

It happened Tuesday night when an officer was responding to a suicide call, and the cruiser struck 29-year-old Dewayne Foreman on his bicycle as he was crossing the street.

Investigators believe Foreman failed to yield the right of way.

The officer did not have his emergency lights or siren on at the time of the accident.

Police note it is not typical for them to use emergency alerts for this type of call, though responding officers do have the option to activate them .