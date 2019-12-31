Texas boy saves grandparents during stabbing

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A young boy is grappling with the circumstances that led him to being called a hero.

He had to jump into action when his great-grandparents were being stabbed, allegedly by his own brother.

If you ask deputies about the actions of 12-year-old Sacha, he’s a hero in their eyes, but if you ask young Sacha himself, he’s quite modest to say the least.

He sees no reason to be dubbed a hero, but what he did last night was life saving.

This is his 20-year-old half brother Lucian Johnston.

Deputies say he stabbed both his 92-year-old great-grandmother and 76-year-old grandmother last night.

The two were attempting to drop him off at a friend’s house.

They told Johnston he was not to come back until he decided he would see a doctor for violent behavioral issues.

Here on Mount Vinson way, they were just dropping him off when investigators say he pulled a knife and started to stab them from the back seat.

12-year-old Sacha was also in the back seat.

“What I did was I grabbed him from behind the shirt, I pulled him backwards trying to get him away from grandma,” he says.

At 12 years old, this kid carries an obvious astute ability to defend.

“But I did grab the knife, I held that to his neck also,” he says. “He bent back my finger, which is still sore right now. He headbutted me, which I have a loose tooth from that, but I do not really care.”

Johnston gave up, and ran out of the car.

“So I’m still looking at the knife in my hand, throw it, shut and lock the door. I yell at her to shut and lock her door,” Sacha says.

Deputies say his great grandparents drove themselves to the hospital, where they were treated for their wounds.

They were met by deputies, one of whom gave Sacha a coin.

“He said, ‘you’re a hero, so you deserve this.’ He pulled it out of his pocket and gave it to me,” Sacha says.

Johnston was captured Tuesday morning. He now faces two aggravated assault charges.