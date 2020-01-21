Texas brothers help save officer during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO (CNN Newsource) — Two brothers are credited with saving an officer overtaken by a man during a traffic stop.

The incident in San Antonio was caught on camera.

A San Antonio Police officer crying out for help, but his pleas were barely heard over a man trying to break free from his grip during what appeared to be a traffic stop at 410 and Babcock.

Until two brothers passing by step in to help restrain him.

“We took off running, tried holding the young man down. The officer barely had a hold on one of his feet,” says William Mendez Guzman, who witnessed the incident.

“The man was reaching and swinging for the officer’s gun. He seemed at a loss. That’s when he started screaming for help,” says witness Luis Mendez Guzman.

The Guzman brothers ran to his aid, not thinking twice about the consequences.

Their actions were caught on camera by another family member.

“They had to hold him down. The guy kept screaming he had HIV and trying to bite them so maybe they’ll let go, but they didn’t,” a witness says.

The brothers recall every little detail and the role they played in this incident.

“At the same time we hold both men. I think we reacted appropriately because the officer was being kicked in the head. And once we stepped in. The officer was getting ready to Taser, but we said we had it under control. We helped both of them,” they said.

A couple of minutes after the scuffle, you can see backup arrive to help arrest the man. The officer in the scuffle is seen picking up his broken body camera and thanking the family for their help.

Police have not released information on the man who attacked the officer or if he is facing any charges.