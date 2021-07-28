Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Officials say two people are dead and 30 were hospitalized after a chemical leak at a Houston-area plant.

LyondellBasell said that about 100,000 pounds of a mixture that included acetic acid was released in the leak that started Tuesday evening at its La Porte Complex.

Workers stand in a lot at a LyondellBasell facility in La Porte, Texas Tuesday, July 27, 2021. An explosion Tuesday evening killed two people at the facility and left several others injured. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The company said that the “all clear” was given early Wednesday, and that the leak had been isolated and contained.

The company said air monitoring hasn’t shown “actionable levels” and that the monitoring continues.

This Tuesday, July 27, 2021 photo shows the entrance of the LyondellBasell facility in La Porte, Texas. An explosion Tuesday evening killed two people at the facility and left several others injured. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The names of the contractors who died were not immediately released.

The cause was under investigation.