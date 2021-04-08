Texas church gunman likely planned mass shooting for months

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Devin Patrick Kelley. Prosecutors say a sporting goods retailer broke the law by selling a rifle and ammunition to a man who used them to kill more than two dozen worshipers at a Texas church. The Department of Justice said Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2019 that Devin Kelley presented a Colorado driver’s license at an Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Texas to buy the rifle and ammunition. Prosecutors say Academy should have complied with Colorado laws that would have prohibited the sale. Academy declined comment Thursday. (Texas Department of Public Safety via AP, File)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The man who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017 appeared to have been planning months before.

That’s according to testimony at a trial in a lawsuit alleging the Air Force failed to flag a conviction that might have prevented him from legally buying the gun used in the shooting.

Trial began Wednesday in a lawsuit against the federal government filed by survivors and families of victims of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service there in November 2017 in the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Kelley died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.