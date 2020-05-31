Texas cities hope to avoid another night of violent protests

Local civil advocates rally in downtown Waco, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the Waco Suspension Bridge, to join in a peaceful protest after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. About 450 demonstrators chanted for racial equality, justice and the end of police brutality. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Texas cities braced Sunday for the possibility of another night of unrest, as officials instated a curfew and readied reinforcements to try to prevent a repeat of the violence that broke out at weekend protests over the death of George Floyd.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Dallas, Houston and Austin on Friday and Saturday to protest Floyd’s death.

Much of the demonstrating was peaceful, but the protests turned violent Saturday evening with fires being lit, stores being broken into and robbed. Dallas Police Chief U.

Renee Hall says the city’s core will be under a nighttime curfew for several days.