Texas cities lift curfews instituted after violent protests

DALLAS (AP) — Officials in Dallas and San Antonio on Saturday lifted nighttime curfews that had been put in place after several days of demonstrations that saw multiple eruptions of violence and vandalism.

In Dallas, City Manager T.C. Broadnax says the curfew was lifted after consultation with police Chief U. Renee Hall and the City Council.

In San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg rescinded the curfew in the downtown business district, which had been put in place on Wednesday.

On Saturday afternoon, about 300 people gathered peacefully in front of San Antonio police headquarters and were set to march later in the day.