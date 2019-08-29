Texas company recalling ready-to-eat chicken salad products

(KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas company is recalling over 1900 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the product made by Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc, contains pecans, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken salad products are labeled as “Curry Chicken Salad” products but contain Tarragon Chicken Salad products. The items were produced on August 20, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall:

12 oz. clear plastic squared containers of “SIMPLY EAT HEB MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD” with a best by date of 08/28/2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46445” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a chain of retail grocery locations in Texas.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

