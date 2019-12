GREGORY, Texas (KRIS) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a trench collapsed in Texas.

It happened Tuesday at a worksite near an apartment complex.

Construction workers were digging with a backhoe when the trench collapsed.

A 36-year-old man was buried under all the dirt.

He was pulled out but later died.

A coworker was partially trapped, and a third man who jumped in to rescue them was also hurt.

Both those men are expected to be OK.