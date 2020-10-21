Texas coronavirus cases, hospitalizations continue to soar

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New Texas cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to soar with more than 400 more cases reported Tuesday than Monday.

State health officials reported 4,856 cases Tuesday, compared to 4,422 reported Monday.

The addition of 174 unreported cases from previous days pushed the increase to 5,032.

Also, 4,588 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, the most in almost two months, pushing the Texas case total for the eight-month-old pandemic to 833,557.

An increase of more than 1,000 active cases brought that total to almost 84,000 cases now active.

The 65 new deaths brought the Texas pandemic death toll to 17,087.