Texas coronavirus deaths pass 300

DALLAS (AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 300 in Texas on Tuesday, as the state’s juvenile prisons announced they will temporarily stop accepting people from local jails to try to limit the disease’s spread.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department says the measure will remain in place for two weeks.

The department says no youth in a state prison has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the adult system, 193 prisoners and 85 staff had tested positive and 22 prisons were on lockdown Monday.

Health officials said Tuesday that Texas has had more than 14,600 cases of COVID-19, and 318 deaths.