Texas coronavirus hospitalizations at lowest since November

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Data from state health officials shows that hospitalizations in Texas due to the coronavirus have dropped to their lowest level since mid-November.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 7,146 hospitalizations on Sunday. That is the lowest it has been since the 7,083 hospitalizations on Nov. 12. Hospitalizations have been steadily dropping since mid-January.

The state health department reported an additional 130 COVID-19 deaths and more than 4,259 new cases. Texas has had more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and more than 42,000 deaths due to COVID-19, the third highest death count in the United States.