Texas county threatened with lawsuit over COVID-19 order

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Efforts by officials in one South Texas county to delay the start of face-to-face classes due to the coronavirus pandemic could face a legal challenge on claims of religious freedom.

Cameron County has been a coronavirus hot spot in recent months. It’s delayed in-person classes at public and private schools until after Sept. 28.

The Brownsville Herald reports attorneys for two private religious schools have told the county the order is unlawful and goes against an executive order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

County officials say their order is not a religious issue but about the health and safety of children.