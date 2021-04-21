Texas COVID-19 cases, deaths continue an above-average pace

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New Texas COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to register at an above-average pace.

State health officials reported more than 4,500 new cases and 82 new deaths, compared to the rolling seven-day daily average of more than 3,200 new cases and 55 deaths as calculated by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Federal health officials say Texas has reported almost 3.07 million cases during the 14-month pandemic, and Johns Hopkins data show COVID-19-related deaths in Texas are nearing 50,000.

Meantime, 36% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 23% of the population is fully vaccinated.