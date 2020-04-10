Texas COVID-19 cases top 10,000, deaths surpass 200

People wait in their cars Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Traders Village for the San Antonio Food Bank to begin food distribution. The need for emergency food aid has exploded in recent weeks due to the coronavirus epidemic. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The volume of patients in Texas with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has topped 10,000, with the number of deaths topping 200.

The case numbers updated hourly by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University tallied 10,439 cases in Texas as of late Thursday afternoon.

That is up from just over 9,300 reported by Texas state health officials Wednesday morning.

Fatalities in Texas from COVID-19 reached 205 Thursday afternoon.

That’s up from the 177 Texas deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday morning.