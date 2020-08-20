Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 6,000

A healthcare worker sits at the entrance to a free COVID-19 testing site at Minute Maid Park Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of coronavirus patients in Texas hospitals has fallen below 6,000 for the first time since June.

But new deaths reported Wednesday again surpassed 300 for the fourth time in August.

Texas also reported 6,000 new cases as the number of total deaths pushed past 10,500 since tracking began in March, the fourth-most in the U.S.