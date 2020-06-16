Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations keep rising, set 1-day high

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas continued an upward trend in hospitalizations of coronavirus patients and set a new one-day high Monday for the seventh time in eight days.
That trend has local officials in some of the state’s largest cities pleading with residents to be diligent about social distancing and other measures such as wearing masks.
Texas health officials reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,254 new cases.
That’s the most new cases reported for a Monday, which is typically the lowest day of the week for new virus cases.
