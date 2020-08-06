Texas Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate shares vision if elected this November

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – MJ Hegar is in the final stretch leading up to the November Election. She has a new vision for the state and country if Texans choose her over incumbent U.S. Senator John Cornyn in the fall, which would flip the longtime Republican-held seat blue.

Hegar is a 12-year military veteran, formerly a United States Air Force helicopter pilot. She calls on this experience very much when discussing her plans for Texas and America, pushing for more inclusion of women in the military and veterans in positions of elected power.

“I feel like we need more people like me sitting on the Armed Services Committee and places like that where we know what questions to ask,” said Hegar in a Zoom interview Wednesday afternoon.

When asked how she would push for tech advancements for Dyess Air Force Base and other Texas bases, Hegar says she’d do her best to make the Lone Star state a continued asset for National Security.

“Whether it’s aircraft production or just the bases around Texas that are doing such great work for our national security [we want] to keep them healthy,” said Hegar.

For now the veteran and mother of two is awaiting Election Day in hopes Texans will turn out and turn Senator Cornyn’s seat blue.

“Probably one of the biggest hurdles in this election is getting people to believe it’s possible,” said Hegar.

Full interviews with Hegar and incumbent Senator John Cornyn will air Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on KTAB