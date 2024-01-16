ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 10 counties across the Big Country have been promised more than $222,000 through the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Texans Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program.

In November, Meals on Wheels of Abilene told KTAB/KRBC organizers and volunteers were worried about inflation leading to fewer meals produced. Through this TDA program, nearly half of the promised funds going to the Big Country will go to Taylor County’s Meals on Wheels Plus, Inc.

Our 10 counties are just a fraction of the 120 meal providers being supported through the Texans Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program, which has set aside about $9.6 million to help out meal programs across the state.

“Sadly, many elderly and disabled Texans are going hungry in our State,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said. “We must do everything in our power to make sure our seniors and Texans with special needs never go without food. This funding will help fill the stomachs and hearts of people who need it most. We’re giving them a helping hand, not a handout. This saves taxpayers’ money, and it also allows seniors and those with special needs to live where they are in a secure, happy, and healthy environment.”

We did a breakdown on the funds going to specific programs in our counties, totaling $222,677.22:

Brown County

Brownwood Senior Citizens Center; $24,141.26

Callahan County

Callahan County Aging; $7,074.19

Cross Plains Senior Center; $3,693.78

Haskell County

The Experienced Senior Citizen’s Center; $7,189.82

Jones County

Stamford VIP Center; $14.83

Meals on Wheels Plus, Inc.; $5,075.67

Anson Meals on Wheels Inc.; $11,457.51

Knox County

Knox County Aging Service; $4,154.96

Nolan County

Sweetwater; $14,996.75

Runnels County

Meals on Wheels Plus, Inc.; $9,292.96

Meals For The Elderly; $2,626.67

Scurry County

Scurry County Senior Center; $14,891.08

Shackelford County

Shackelford County Community Resource Center; $3,563.21

Taylor County

Meals on Wheels Plus, Inc.; $111,101.48

Rural Taylor County Aging Services; $3,403.05

Follow this link to learn more about the Texans Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program.