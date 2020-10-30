Texas deputies arrest woman accused of sex trafficking others out of San Marcos spa

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County deputies arrested a woman this week who is accused of sex trafficking other people out of a San Marcos spa.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said on Thursday night deputies arrested Selina Sun, 41, on charges of trafficking of persons, a second-degree felony, after doing a search at her Austin home. She doesn’t have a bond set at this time and is at the Hays County Jail.

HCSO said it was investigating a complaint at the Riverbend Spa on Old Ranch Road 12. Deputies learned several workers lived in the shop and were reportedly performing sexual acts for money.

On Thursday, a Hays County special investigative unit along with the Anti-Trafficking Unit from the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration and refugee advocates carried out a search at the spa.

The sheriff’s office said the refugee advocates from Austin helped the people who were found there.

That’s when an arrest warrant was issued for Sun, their alleged trafficker, according to HCSO.

HCSO worked with multiple agencies to conduct the investigation.

If you have any information about the case, you can call HCSO at (512) 393-7896 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1(800) 324-8466.