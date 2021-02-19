Texas Division of Emergency Management shipping bottled water to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) says Abilene is one of four cities in the state that will be receiving a shipment of bottled water on Friday.

During Governor Greg Abbott’s Friday news conference, TDEM Chief Nim Kidd said they will be flying bottled water into Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Abilene.

The Texas Military Division and U.S. Department of Defense are using C-17s and C-130s to fly water into the Key City and other cities currently in need.

Kidd said they are flying the water in because roads are still wet and frozen.

TDEM has delivered 1.7 million bottles of water since Thursday, including into Galveston and Corpus Christi on Thursday, Kidd said.

BigCountryHomepage.com has reached out to the City of Abilene for details on when the shipment will arrive and how it will be distributed, but have not received a response as of publication.