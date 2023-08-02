KNOX COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies are investigating a home in Munday for reports of what may have been human remains found.

KTAB/KRBC’s sister station closer to the site, KFDX/KJTL received multiple reports that human remains were possibly discovered at a residence in the 200 block of West Cisco Road in Munday on Wednesday.

That evening, Sergeant Juan Gutierrez with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed with the KFDX/KJTL newsroom that human remains were, in fact, discovered in Munday. However, a location has not been confirmed as of the publication of this article.

According to Reporter and Weekend Anchor Markeshia Jackson, who responded to the reports at the scene, witnesses said multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting a search on the residence where the remains were allegedly found, beginning at around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Jackson said residents told her a body may have been found in or around the property. Residents also purportedly observed officials removing clothes and shoes from a well located on or around the property.

Sgt. Gutierrez confirmed that Texas Rangers are investigating. He also said a statement regarding the discovery of human remains is in the works. Further details are unavailable at this time. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com as our sister crew continues to gather additional information at the scene.

As of the publication of this story, resident reports have not been confirmed by law enforcement officials.