BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be increasing patrol on July 4 in hopes of keeping people safe.

“We know people will be out celebrating our nation’s freedom and we encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please be mindful of our state’s traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday.”

Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) focuses on reducing crashes and the Move Over, Slow Down law, which requires Texas drivers to slow down when emergency response teams are on the side of the road.

DPS offered some safety tips as people around the Big Country celebrate Independence Day: