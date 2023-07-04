BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be increasing patrol on July 4 in hopes of keeping people safe.
“We know people will be out celebrating our nation’s freedom and we encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please be mindful of our state’s traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday.”
Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) focuses on reducing crashes and the Move Over, Slow Down law, which requires Texas drivers to slow down when emergency response teams are on the side of the road.
DPS offered some safety tips as people around the Big Country celebrate Independence Day:
- Don’t drink and drive, have a backup plan if you want to drink.
- Move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles, and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.
- Buckle up
- Slow down
- Focus on the road
- Drive defensively
- Use the left lane for passing only.
- Don’t cut in front of vehicles, especially large trucks.
- If you can steer it, clear it. If involved in a non-injury crash and you can move your vehicle, move it safely to the side of the road.
- Store the 1-800 525-5555 Texas Roadside Assistance number in your phone.
- Report road hazards to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions – plan ahead if needed