Texas DPS Trooper dies months after being shot in line of duty

AUSTIN (News Release) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper Moises Sanchez died Saturday, nearly five months after suffering head injuries sustained from being shot in the line of duty in April.

“Today is an extremely difficult day for Texas, as we have lost one of our finest, Trooper Moises Sanchez,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Trooper Sanchez demonstrated great strength and bravery as a Texas Trooper, and we will honor his selfless service and sacrifice forever. Our DPS family is deeply saddened by his passing, and we’re asking for continued prayers and support for Trooper Sanchez’s wife and three children as well as his countless friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on April 6, 2019, Trooper Sanchez approached a two-vehicle crash scene in Edinburg. The driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene and later shot Trooper Sanchez. The suspect was captured and will now face the charge of Capital Murder.

In the months following the shooting, Trooper Sanchez and his family received an outpouring of support by countless members of the public, fellow law enforcement partners and hospital staff. The department remains extremely grateful for their generosity and support.

Trooper Sanchez was stationed in Palmview, and was 49 years old.