HOUSTON (CNN) – A Texas driver is missing after police discovered a crash.

The driver plowed through a wooden fence in the city of Conroe and sent 30 feet of it straight through the windshield and all the way through the back window.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday.

There was some blood in the vehicle, but for now it’s unclear what happened to that driver or where he or she might be.