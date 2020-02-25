Texas’ early voter turnout expected to surpass early results from 2016 Presidential Primary

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — With four days remaining, early voting numbers reported so far have been higher than the numbers at the same point in time of 2016.

According to data from the Texas Secretary of State, through five days of early voting, 4.6% of registered voters have cast their ballot for 2020 elections. On the same day in 2016, 3.9% had already voted.

Abhi Rahman with the Texas Democratic Party said those numbers are going to continue to grow.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this ends up exceeding 2008, it’s definitely going to exceed 2016,” Rahman said.

The Texas GOP is also excited about turnout numbers, James Dickey, Chairman of the Texas Republican Party explained.

“Turnout is looking good, looking strong all across the state, Republican voters all across the state are excited,” Dickey said.

Both parties said voters are turning out for more than just the presidential election.

“People aren’t just voting for the presidential race and going away, they’re voting for people up and down the ballot and I think that’s going to be reflected when the final numbers turn in on Super Tuesday,” Rahman said.

Dickey also said Republican voters were focused on the full ballot.

“We’ve got some congressional races that have fifteen candidates each, we’ve got a bunch of Texas House races that have a few candidates each,” Dickey said.

Not only is turnout higher, there are also more registered voters in Texas this year.

“Texas, in general, has about 2 million more voters than it did in 2016….and those people are coming out to vote,” Rahman said.

The last day of early voting is Friday, February 28. Super Tuesday is on March 3.