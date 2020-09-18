Texas ex-deputies: Leaders gave gift cards for using force

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — Two former employees of a Texas sheriff’s office say leaders rewarded officers with gift cards when they used force on the job.
The Texas Rangers and the Williamson County prosecutor’s office are investigating the Williamson County sheriff’s office in suburban Austin.
A former deputy whose use of force is under investigation told investigators about the gift cards in a recorded interview obtained by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.
A second former deputy confirmed the account to the newspaper and TV station.
