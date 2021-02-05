Texas expecting 400K more vaccine doses for next week

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas, during a vaccination clinic at Texas Southmost College (TSC) ITEC Center. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is again reporting more than 400 new COVID-19 deaths as the state approaches 3 million administered doses of vaccine.

State health officials reported Friday that the number of patients hospitalized with the virus fell to fewer than 10,300.

More than 38,000 people in Texas have died from COVID-19, the third-highest in the nation.

Roughly 7.5% of Texas residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 2% are fully vaccinated.

On Friday, state health officials announced Texas is expecting to receive more than 400,000 first doses of the vaccine for next week.