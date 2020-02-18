Texas Farm, Ranch & Wildlife Expo underway in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas Farm, Ranch and Wildlife Expo started Tuesday in Abilene.

More than 120 exhibits and ag-related demonstrations are filling the Taylor County Coliseum.

The expo shows the major role farming and agriculture play in the Big Country, adding more than $1 billion annually to the local economy.

“We like to say around here, ‘If you ate today, thank a farmer.’ So it is the basis of everything that we do. It’s big business here in the Big Country and it does generate a lot of dollars into our local economy,” Abilene Chamber Of Commerce’s Kim Bosher says.

The Texas Farm Ranch and Wildlife Expo is free and continues from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, including the Ag Family of the Year announcement and a scholarship luncheon featuring the host of Texas Country Reporter, Bob Phillips.