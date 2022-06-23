The newest edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine is making it’s way to people around the Lone Star State, and according to this popular publication 17 Big Country Football teams are ranked heading into the upcoming school year.

Head Coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles are dropping down to class 5a Division One this season and they are expected to finish 2nd in their new district. 12 positions are filled with returning starters, and seven of those players on the defensive side of the ball. Beckham Paul is getting a look at quarterback.

Texas Football Magazine has three teams from District 2-5A Division One in the Top 25. Amarillo Tascosa is 10th in the state and the district favorite, Abilene High is 12th, and Division One newcomer Lubbock Cooper is 17th.

In Class 5A Division Two, the Cooper Cougars are getting ready for their first season in Division Two, and Texas Football Magazine expects it to be a good one. Head Coach Aaron Roan’s team returns five starters on offensive, including quarterback Chris Warren, and six starters on defense.

The Cougars are picked to finish second, and Texas Football says they are the 24th best team in the state in Class 5A Division Two. The district favorite Wichita Falls Rider starts the season at number seven.

In Class 3A, the Jim Ned Indians are replacing a lot of players are key positions, but are still ranked 5th in Class 3A Division One.

The Early Longhorns are 15th in Class 3A Division Two, and the Eastland Mavericks are 23rd to start the new year.

On to Class 2A, where three Big Country schools are ranked in the Top 10 of Division One. Hawley is coming off their first ever state championship appearance in 2021, and they are ranked 5th in the preseason. The Bearcats are closely followed by Coleman and Cisco, who are ranked 9th and 10th.

In Class 2A Division Two, the Albany Lions are the top ranked team in the state to kick it off. The Roscoe Plowboys made their way into the Top 25, sliding in at number 24.

There are seven six-man football teams from the Big Country ranked heading into the new season. In Class 1A Division One, the defending state champion Westbrook Wildcats are the top ranked team, followed by May at number three. Then Knox City, Hermleigh, and Gorman are all ranked 17th, 18th, and 19th.

In Class 1A Division Two, Throckmorton is sitting at number eight, while Loraine comes it at 14.