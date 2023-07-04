Head Coach Mike Fullen and his Abilene High Eagles are riding a 3-year playoff streak, and Texas Football says the 2023 Eagles are good enough to extend that to four years this year. You should expect a much faster start to the new season than the Eagles had in 2022. The offensive line comes back almost intact, and they are going to be blocking for the quarterback duo of Dylan Slack and Brayden Henry and returning running back Bam Rashaw. The offensive side of the ball got things rolling in the back half of the season, and they are planning to keep it rolling this season. The defensive side of the ball is the inexperienced side this time around, but coach Fullen is sure they will be fine.

Texas Football says the Eagles are chasing Amarillo Tascosa for the the top spot in the district. The Rebels were the class of District 2-5A Division I in 2022. They rolled through with a perfect 6-0 record, and no one was able to slow down their triple option attack.

Lubbock Cooper is picked second. Abilene High is third, and Amarillo High is expected to claim their final playoff berth. Lubbock Coronado, Amarillo Caprock and Lubbock Monterey are on the outside looking in according to the magazine.

Now we turn to District 2-5A Division II. The Wylie Bulldogs claimed their first Class 5A district title in football in 2022, and Texas Football says they are going to do it, again. Clay Martin’s team was one of the most exciting teams in the state, and they pulled off more than their share of miracles on the way to a berth in the fourth round of the playoffs. Bryant Meng and Keagan Anderson are going to fight to take over the Bulldogs offense at quarterback. Braden Regala is one of the top targets at receiver this season. Sophomore Julius Laine will get more carries at running back this year. Defensively, Hayden Wright led the district with interceptions, and Collin Bruning returns as the leading tackler.

Wylie is picked ahead of Wichita Falls Rider in the district standings, and the Cooper Cougars are expected to be the third seed. The Cougars are in good shape in the way of returning starters. Aaron Roan’s team has six back on both sides of the ball. Quarterback is a position that needs to be addressed. Austin Cummins and Cayden Garcia will fight it out for the job. Running back Daniel Bray is one of the top running backs in the Big Country, and on the defensive side of the ball, Dycin Davis anchors the line.

Amarillo Palo Duro is picked to take the fourth and final playoff spot. Plainview and Lubbock are trying to catch the Dons, so they can return to the postseason in 2023.

District 2-5A Division I

1)Amarillo Tascosa

2)Lubbock Cooper

3)Abilene High

4)Amarillo

5)Lubbock Coronado

6)Amarillo Caprock

7)Lubbock Monterey

District 2-5A Division II

1)Wylie

2)Wichita Falls Rider

3)Cooper

4)Amarillo Palo Duro

5)Plainview

6)Lubbock