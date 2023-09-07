CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple fire crews began fighting a grass fire Thursday morning, as it’s grown to 300 acres in size. The Texas A&M Forest Service have named it the Scott Place Fire.

The Scott Place Fire began along the north side of a field on FM 604, about two miles east of Denton Valley Farms.

KTAB/KRBC spoke with authorities who said the fire is being investigated, but is likely to have began by a discarded cigarette or spark from a dragging chain of a passing vehicle.

Multiple fire agencies have been fighting the fire since the late morning, including Clyde, Oplan, Baird, and Eula departments.

Road closures begin near Staple 6 Barn at 8760 FM 604 and end near Denton Valley Farms at 9655 FM 604.

