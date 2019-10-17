Texas girl with autism in critical condition after being hit by SUV

HOUSTON (CNN) — An 8-year-old autistic girl in Texas is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV in the middle of the night.

It happened at about 2:50 Thursday morning after the girl left her suburban Houston home.

She was hit by a 49-year-old woman driving an SUV down a road that is heavily traveled during daylight hours.

She stopped immediately after hitting the child and called 911.

The girl was flown to a hospital with a head injury, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

“This section of Huffmeister doesn’t have much light, so it was dark. So it was possible that the child being as short as she was, was not able to be seen by the driver of the SUV,” says Sergeant S. Cheng, Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman driving the SUV is cooperating in the investigation.

It is not known why the girl left her house, but it is not uncommon for children with autism to wander from home.

No word yet if the girl’s parents will face charges.