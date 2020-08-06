Texas GOP lawmakers sue governor over virus tracing contract

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, left,, and other officials visit a Texas Division of Emergency Management Warehouse filled with Personal Protective Equipment, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Five Texas GOP lawmakers are suing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over a $295 million contact tracing deal signed during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit filed in Austin on Wednesday claims the deal skirted oversight and amounted to the governor exceeding his authority.

The lawmakers are among the most conservative in the state Legislature, and the lawsuit in a Travis County court broadly reflects ongoing anger from the Texas GOP’s far right over Abbott’s handling of the pandemic.

Abbott’s did not return messages seeking comment about the lawsuit.