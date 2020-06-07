Texas GOP official condemned for Facebook post steps aside

HOUSTON (AP) — A Republican activist in Texas under fire for posting a Martin Luther King Jr. quote next to a banana following George Floyd’s death says he won’t take over as the county leader of the GOP in Houston.

Keith Nielsen was elected in March to take over as chairman of the Harris County Republican Party. But he faced intense pressure from Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and others in the party to resign over his social media post that evoked racist tropes about black people.



Nielsen was among several GOP county leaders found to have put up racist posts or promoted conspiracy theories in the wake of Floyd’s death.