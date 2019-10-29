Texas Governor appoints Abilene man to Brazos River Authority Board of Directors

AUSTIN (News Release) — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Mike Fernandez, of Abilene, to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025.

The Board formulates plans deemed essential to the operation of the District and its administration in the control, storing, preservation and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams. In addition, the authority may discover, develop, and produce groundwater in the Brazos River basin for the use of its customers.

Mike Fernandez is executive vice president and chief financial officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Texas National Bank in Sweetwater.

He serves on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Abilene, Abilene Chamber of Commerce, Abilene Industrial Foundation, Community Foundation of Abilene’s Future Fund, and Independent Bankers Association of Texas.

In addition, he serves on the Board of Trustees for St. John’s Episcopal School.

Fernandez received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University – San Antonio, and he attended the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where he served as first vice president.