Texas governor picks new fight over homeless after attack

In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 photo, Johnathan Aguilar’s wife Amy and son console each other as friends and family of gather in front of Johnathan’s childhood home on the east side of Austin, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 to remember him and to honor his name during a candlelight vigil. Johnathan Aguilar was killed in the stabbing on Jan. 3, 2020. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says liberal leaders in the capital city of Austin are enabling a “sense of lawlessness” after police say a homeless man was responsible for a violent series of attacks last week in a shopping plaza.

A kitchen worker was fatally stabbed in the Friday attacks along a busy downtown avenue just south of the Texas Capitol.

Abbott has spent months feuding with Austin over a new city policy that relaxed public camping rules and made homelessness more visible.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says the governor is demonizing the homeless and says there is no evidence of the changes causing an uptick in crime.