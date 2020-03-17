Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
1  of  41
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Texas governor waives vehicle registration and title, parking placard renewal rules

News

by: Kate Winkle

Posted: / Updated:

Traffic near the intersection of Wells Branch Pkwy & Heatherwilde Blvd.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is waiving vehicle rules so that people will not be penalized for not renewing a vehicle’s title or registration. The rules also help people avoid penalties if they don’t renew parking placards for those with disabilities.

These actions fall under the State Disaster Declaration Abbott announced last week.

“The State of Texas continues to implement a comprehensive plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and that includes strategies to reduce preventable in-person contact,” Abbott wrote in a release. “By suspending these rules, Texans can avoid unnecessary crowds and in-person contact without fear of being penalized. We encourage all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and to take preventative actions to protect their health and the health of those around them.”

The governor said he would work with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and make sure law enforcement is aware of the waivers. People will also still be able to renew their registrations online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss