Texas gun store owner opens fire on burglars, one dies from wounds miles away

(NBC) – A young man found dead on a roadside near Houston on Monday was a burglary suspect who had been wounded in a gun store burglary earlier in the morning, authorities said.

A 79-year-old military veteran and gun shop owner confronted “two possible burglary suspects” around 4:30 a.m. at his store in Crosby, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The Central Guns shop on 2025 Kennings Rd., in Crosby, Texas.Google Maps

“Gunfire was exchanged & suspects fled, but owner believes one was shot,” Gonzalez tweeted.

Several minutes later, a wounded man in his 20s was found sitting outside a car in Baytown, about 10 miles away, officials said.

@HCSOTexas has two active scenes, possibly related. Prelim info: At abt 430am, at 2025 Kennings Rd, a gun shop owner encountered two possible burglary suspects. Gunfire was exchanged & suspects fled, but owner believes one was shot. At a 2nd scene, a male in his late teens/early — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 7, 2020

CPR was performed on the man before he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Gonzalez.

“A couple pistols, believed to be taken during the burglary are recovered near the deceased male,” Gonzalez tweeted.

Two other men were arrested at that second scene and the “vehicle they were in appears the be one of the vehicles used in the commission of the burglary,” according to the sheriff.

