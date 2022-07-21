Texas (KETK) – Texas has the lowest gas price average in the country currently at $3.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA.

AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch released the statewide average gas prices today showing Texas is at $3.95 per gallon, which is 19 cents less than on this day last week and is $1.12 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $4.08 per gallon while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.59 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.44, which is 16 cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.28 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“The statewide retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average fell below $4 for the first time since the second week of May,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “With gas prices continuing to decline, more people may be encouraged to make last minute decisions to travel.”

It is unclear how long the downward trend will remain on the price at the pump, especially since July is a leading month for travel demand and crude oil prices remain sensitive. Gas prices throughout Texas fell as economic slowdown concerns outweigh crude oil supply worries as the war in Ukraine continues, according to AAA.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.