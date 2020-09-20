Texas health department reports 2,466 new coronavirus cases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report 2,466 new coronavirus cases and 45 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The state health department reported Sunday there were 688,534 total cases and 14,893 deaths, up from 686,068 confirmed cases and 14,848 deaths reported Saturday.

The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department estimates that 609,210 people have recovered from the virus, there are 64,431 active cases and 3,081 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized.